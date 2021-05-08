Moms moms will be

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: From the first cry of the baby to teenage tantrums and their lives as adults, mothers see it all. Sometimes their love is overwhelming, but well. that’s one of the traits they possess. Mother’s Day has its share of critics, many of whom ask why limit the appreciation for what mothers do to just one day. Sandalwood actor and new mom Meghana Raj too used to feel that way.

“Earlier I too found it quite clichéd. How is it that there is just one day to express your love for your mother? But now, it all makes sense,” says Raj, who considers herself a handson mother to her six-monthold.

According to Raj, her son - fondly called Jr Chiru - has a lot of traits from his late grandfather, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. “He has a habit of sucking his thumb in a particular way which Chiru used to have as child too. And not many know that sometimes he used to do the same as an adult too,” says Raj, adding that she feels she is a new person after the birth of her son. While it’s assumed that young children are bound to be close to their mothers, does it change as they grow older? Dr Swarnalatha, mother of the actor Sreeleela, says it evolves with the time and it should be that way.

“I am very strict when it comes to timing. As a child, Leela used to have back-to-back extracurricular classes and she used to get so irritated with me because she hardly got time to make friends,” laughs Swarnalatha, adding that now too, rules like eating or sleeping at odd hours is not allowed. As both mother and daughter grow older and life becomes busier, their relationship varies from being friends to being mentor-student. “If not a meal, we try to spend some time together at the end of the day to talk about the next day or just to catch up on how the day went,” she says.

Another such mother-daughter duo who consider themselves ‘BFFs’ are Uzma Irfan, a director on the board of Prestige Constructions, and her mother Badrunissa Irfan. Uzma says that there is nothing she can’t talk to her mother about.

“My mother once told me if we maintain a mother-daughter relationship, there could be times when we couldn’t about some things, but if we became friends, there wouldn’t be any inhibitions,” says Uzma, adding that one of the best lessons she learnt from her mother was to maintain humility. Her mother Badrunissa is also equally proud of her and her achievements. “She is a hardworking person but what I love about her is that she thinks from the side of kindness and humility,” she adds.