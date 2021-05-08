STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Moms moms will be

Ahead of Mother’s Day, three Bengaluru celebrities share their thoughts about motherhood and
their relationship with their kids 

Published: 08th May 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Meghana Raj with Jr Chiru

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From  the first cry of the baby to teenage tantrums and their lives as adults, mothers see it all. Sometimes their love is overwhelming, but well. that’s one of the traits they possess. Mother’s Day has its share of critics, many of whom ask why limit the appreciation for what mothers do to just one day. Sandalwood actor and new mom Meghana Raj too used to feel that way.

“Earlier I too found it quite clichéd. How is it that there is just one day to express your love for your mother? But now, it all makes sense,” says Raj, who considers herself a handson mother to her six-monthold.

According to Raj, her son - fondly called Jr Chiru - has a lot of traits from his late grandfather, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. “He has a habit of sucking his thumb in a particular way which Chiru used to have as child too. And not many know that sometimes he used to do the same as an adult too,” says Raj, adding that she feels she is a new person after the birth of her son. While it’s assumed that young children are bound to be close to their mothers, does it change as they grow older? Dr Swarnalatha, mother of the actor Sreeleela, says it evolves with the time and it should be that way.

“I am very strict when it comes to timing. As a child, Leela used to have back-to-back extracurricular classes and she used to get so irritated with me because she hardly got time to make friends,” laughs Swarnalatha, adding that now too, rules like eating or sleeping at odd hours is not allowed. As both mother and daughter grow older and life becomes busier, their relationship varies from being friends to being mentor-student. “If not a meal, we try to spend some time together at the end of the day to talk about the next day or just to catch up on how the day went,” she says.

Another such mother-daughter duo who consider themselves ‘BFFs’ are Uzma Irfan, a director on the board of Prestige Constructions, and her mother Badrunissa Irfan. Uzma says that there is nothing she can’t talk to her mother about.

“My mother once told me if we maintain a mother-daughter relationship, there could be times when we couldn’t about some things, but if we became friends, there wouldn’t be any inhibitions,” says Uzma, adding that one of the best lessons she learnt from her mother was to maintain humility. Her mother Badrunissa is also equally proud of her and her achievements. “She is a hardworking person but what I love about her is that she thinks from the side of kindness and humility,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp