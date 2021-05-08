STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mums the day!

From new décor, to a virtual therapy session, get your mother a thoughtful gift this Mother’s Day
to show her you care

Published: 08th May 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  past year has been hard on everyone, particularly mothers who hold the fort and juggle different roles - from working in the home to working from home, to looking after the wellbeing of everyone in the family - they do it all. The person who looks after every one also needs someone to look after her, and what better way to show her some love than with a gift on Mother’s Day?

Making it special

If your mum is the sort who chooses every object in her room with a lot of thought, you could surprise her with new décor. Home furnishing brand The Yellow Dwelling has introduced a Mother’s Day collection. Co-founder Abhinayah Sundaramoorthy says, “The past year has been really tough for each one of us, but even more so for mothers who are juggling many roles. Our range of curtains, cushions, table décor in soothing colours and prints are designed to bring a sense of calm and comfort, and would be a perfect gift for all the super-moms out there!”

Self-care

Mother’s Day calls for a celebration of new or expecting mothers. Thrown into the new role after going through a physical transformation, everything could be quite overwhelming, they would need more help and support from their loved ones. Cinnamon Soul, a city-based beauty brand, may have just the thing. Their line of post and pre-pregnancy oils could help women though a stressful phase. Founder Nidhi Adeni says self-care is very important for expecting women. “Our belly bump oil and massage oil are made to be extremely useful for new or expecting mothers and they are all toxic-free,” says Adeni. She says that what makes this gift more special is that 50 per cent of the sales for this month will be donated towards Covid relief, and that they are offering more home deliveries.

Inner peace

Juggling many roles and responsibilities can take a huge toll on your physical and mental health. While Bengaluru is back into a semi-lockdown, pranic healing could really help with your mother’s mental health. Mita Vinay, founder of Bodhsara Wellness and Salt Studio, says, this becomes an important gift in times like this when mothers are isolated, alone or away from their kids and grand kids. “A session of pranic healing could help them release suppressed emotions, help build mental strength. Pranic healing is a gift of wellness for our loved ones,” says Vinay.

Spa at home

If it was a regular time, a day at spa could have been an ideal gift. But since this isn’t possible right now, why not get the spa at home? Arrange some soothing music in a dim-lit room and use essential oils in a diffuser to get that extra effect. Get your mother a fragrance range that can uplift her mood and keep her healthy too.

