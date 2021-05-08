STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New pipeline in Railway Hospital to ensure steady oxygen supply

The hospital has a centralised oxygen system in which the gas is circulated to all the floors in the hospital using pipes in the wall.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinders being refilled in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure the ICU patients in the 72-bed Railway Hospital behind KSR railway station do not face an oxygen shortage, a new pipeline to transport oxygen will be installed within a couple of days. This is to solve the issue of a suspected oxygen leak in the existing pipeline. For the past one week, the hospital has been facing a huge shortage of oxygen. The hospital has a centralised oxygen system in which the gas is circulated to all the floors in the hospital using pipes in the wall.

A top railway source said, “There seemed to be a gap between the amount of oxygen we were supplying to the patients and the quantity they were utilizing. Just like water pipes, there is a very high possibility of a leak in some points.” Divisional Railway Manager, A K Verma told TNIE, “A 12m pipeline will be put in place that will directly connect to our patients who are on ventilators and those that need high nasal flow oxygen. It is likely to be in place by Saturday.”

Asked about the oxygen shortage, Verma said, “The General Manager of South Western Railway has written to the Chief Secretary explaining the situation here.” The contract for an oxygen generation plant to be installed at the Railway Hospital at a cost of Rs 50 lakh would be awarded within three days. “It is likely to be ready within two months,” he said.

A liquid oxygen tank is set to be before July 15 by global firm, Praxair Inc, which would supply oxygen through its tankers, the DRM said. The Hospital was also in the process of buying 40 concentrators to tide over oxygen shortage. The Railway Division has a massive surge in covid positive patients with the Railway Hospital as well as its 75-bedded covid care centre full and a huge waiting list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Hospital oxygen bengaluru COVID patients second covid wave COVID 19 oxygen shortage
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp