Now, you can detect coronavirus from chest X-rays

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The DRDO Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, with the support of 5C Network and HCG Academics, has developed ‘ATMAN AI’, an Artificial Intelligence algorithm that can detect the presence of Covid-19 infection in chest X-rays in seconds. The ATMAN AI is an Artificial Intelligence tool for chest X-ray screening as triaging tool in Covid-19 diagnosis which is a method for rapid identification and assessment of lung involvement.

This will be utilised by 5C Network, India’s largest digital network of radiologists, with support o f HCG Academics across India. The ATMAN AI, can be a very useful tool especially in smaller towns owing to lack of easy access to CT scans.

Dr U K Singh, Director, CAIR, DRDO, said, “Given the limited testing facilities for coronavirus, there is a rush to develop AI tools for quick analysis using X-rays. The tool will help in automatically detecting radiological findings indicative of Covid-19 in seconds, enabling physicians and radiologists to more effectively triage the cases, especially in an emergency environment.”