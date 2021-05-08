Two held for selling Remdesivir in black

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Central Crime Branch on Friday arrested two suspects, who were allegedly selling Remdesivir in the black market and seized six vials of the drug from them. A total of 55 suspects, including doctors, medical shop owners and medical representatives, have been arrested by Bengaluru City Police in connection with this crime so far. The accused have been identified as Harinath and Narayana Swamy, both residents of Electronic City.

A senior police officer said that the two suspects work for a pharma company, and were in contact with a few people who were looking for Remdesivir injections. Harinath called them and demanded Rs 20,000 for each dose. It was when the the two went to deliver the vials that a waiting police team moved in and arrested them.

During interrogation, they revealed seven other names of accused, who are absconding. They allegedly stocked Remdesivir in their office and homes. A special team has been formed to nab the others.