BJP committee discusses pandemic, bypoll results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state core committee meeting was held on Saturday night to discuss the Covid-19 situation and outcome of the recent bypolls in Karnataka, as well as elections in five other states.

At the virtual meeting, attended by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and senior leaders including BL Santhosh, the committee discussed the need for better coordination between the party and government, to fight the pandemic.

Sources in the BJP said senior leaders suggested that party leaders should be consulted while taking decisions to contain Covid spread in the state. It has to be a joint effort by the government and party, sources said.

They also reportedly suggested formation of task forces at different levels to fight the pandemic. At the first meeting of the reconstituted core committee, members also discussed Belagavi Lok Sabha, and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly elections. Congress won Maski while BJP managed to win two other seats.