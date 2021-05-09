STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Curbing the crisis: Bengaluru NGO's campaign to provide plasma for COVID patients

Bengaluru, which is one of the worst-affected cities in the country, has a high number of recovered COVID-19 patients but not enough plasma donors.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer donates plasma as part of Ekal Yuva's campaign for COVID relief

A volunteer donates plasma as part of Ekal Yuva's campaign for COVID relief. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During a pandemic of the scale we are currently seeing, everyone is doing whatever they can to help. Bengaluru, which is one of the worst-affected cities in the country, has a high number of recovered COVID-19 patients but not enough plasma donors.

Ekal Yuva Bengaluru, the youth wing of the NGO Ekal Abhiyan Bengaluru chapter, is currently running a campaign around plasma donation to bridge that gap. The idea came to Vikram Agarwal, chairperson of Ekal Yuva Bengaluru, a little over a week ago when he learned of a request for O +ve plasma.

He went ahead and donated plasma, and posted a picture of it on social media to encourage other people to do the same. Seeing his post, three of his friends got in touch with him to find out how they could go about it. Agarwal took it further and proposed a campaign on Ekal Yuva's Bengaluru group.

"In the last 10 days we got 125 people to donate plasma and we were able to provide 49 patients with plasma," says Agarwal, adding that approximately they had collected 93 units.  Apart from Agarwal, the team comprises 21 people including Anil Sarda, Saket Garg, Dr Abhishek Modi, Vikas Gupta, Mohan Agarwal, Sanjay Baid.

Considering the chaos people face when they struggle to get immediate medical attention for loved ones, the organisation is working on a system that divides work among its volunteers. "Everyone has a specific role. Some of the responsibilities that people are assigned include calling plasma donors, checking their antibodies to assess eligibility for plasma donation, banking the plasma, checking requirements as per verified leads and then calling the beneficiary and donating the plasma," the 40-year-old businessman says.

Agarwal is working along with his team and urges more people to come forward to donate. "The problem is that there are a huge number of patients but hardly any plasma donors. So more people need to come forward to donate, especially celebrities who could post their pictures on their social media pages to inspire others," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Plasma donation Ekal Yuva Bengaluru
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp