STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two firms claim to have contract to run Covid Care Centres

As if the stress of allocating beds and war room troubles was not enough, there is another worry for citizens and State Government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if the stress of allocating beds and war room troubles was not enough, there is another worry for citizens and State Government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials. Two associations claim to have bagged the contract to manage one of the biggest Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city at Koramangala National Games Village.

A few days ago, members of the United Sikh Movement had put out a video, saying they were working with the BBMP to open the CCC at the indoor stadium. BBMP south zone officials conducted a detailed inquiry and found that no permission was granted by the zonal administration and BBMP too had not signed any agreement with the United Sikh Movement.

Moinander Singh from the Movement, however, said that they have the oral permission from the BBMP head office and they are waiting for the final order to start work. Meanwhile, Vinay Bangalore Chandrashekar from AK Entreprises said they have bagged the contract to manage the NGV centre and other BBMP CCCs too. He said that they are waiting for clearance from the BBMP to start work, but took over the site on March 19. He said they have done housekeeping, laundry, plumbing, catering, medical and data entry works for BBMP in other CCCs and government hospitals.

Tulasi Maddineni, south zone commissioner, clarified to The New Sunday Express that they have not given any contract to the United Sikh Movement. She said the facility has not been opened yet as the work on the storm water drain nearby is yet to be completed. She asserted that all facilities belong to the BBMP and the Movement cannot claim NGV CCC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Care Centres BBMP
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp