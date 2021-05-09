Two firms claim to have contract to run Covid Care Centres

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As if the stress of allocating beds and war room troubles was not enough, there is another worry for citizens and State Government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials. Two associations claim to have bagged the contract to manage one of the biggest Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city at Koramangala National Games Village.

A few days ago, members of the United Sikh Movement had put out a video, saying they were working with the BBMP to open the CCC at the indoor stadium. BBMP south zone officials conducted a detailed inquiry and found that no permission was granted by the zonal administration and BBMP too had not signed any agreement with the United Sikh Movement.

Moinander Singh from the Movement, however, said that they have the oral permission from the BBMP head office and they are waiting for the final order to start work. Meanwhile, Vinay Bangalore Chandrashekar from AK Entreprises said they have bagged the contract to manage the NGV centre and other BBMP CCCs too. He said that they are waiting for clearance from the BBMP to start work, but took over the site on March 19. He said they have done housekeeping, laundry, plumbing, catering, medical and data entry works for BBMP in other CCCs and government hospitals.

Tulasi Maddineni, south zone commissioner, clarified to The New Sunday Express that they have not given any contract to the United Sikh Movement. She said the facility has not been opened yet as the work on the storm water drain nearby is yet to be completed. She asserted that all facilities belong to the BBMP and the Movement cannot claim NGV CCC.