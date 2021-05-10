STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID lockdown: Desperate to leave Bengaluru, migrants crowd KSR railway station

Upon being spoken with, a few of these labourers and found that a majority of them were headed toward the eastern states and North Karnataka.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

KSR Railway Station was crowded with people who wanted to board trains to their hometowns before the lockdown came into effect, in Bengaluru

KSR Railway Station was crowded with people who wanted to board trains to their hometowns before the lockdown came into effect, in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there will be a complete lockdown in place from Monday, migrant workers made a beeline for KSR railway station en masse to leave the city for their hometowns on Sunday. A large number of families congregated in small groups very close to each other on the footpaths and parking areas without social distancing.

The New Indian Express spoke to a few of these labourers and found that a majority of them were headed toward the eastern states and North Karnataka. Some passengers waited for even up to a day in advance to board their train. A few were pleading for tickets at the counters unaware of the fact that only reserved tickets were permitted for long distance trips.

Mohammed Rafiq, who was leaving for Kalaburagi with his wife, three-year-old daughter, mother and brother, was at the station by 6 pm for a 11 pm train. "I was working for a construction firm in Electronic City. How will I sustain my family if we do not have work from tomorrow?" he asked.

Mohammed Akram and Zeesha were employees at a salon in HSR Layout. "We did not have much work the past one week and looks like we will not have work for sometime. So, we are going back to our hometown in Uttarakhand via Delhi," they said.

Akash Das, who hails from Kolkata native, was heading to work for a granite firm in Goa. "I am going to a city that will give me work," he said. A railway official said they stopped issuing platform tickets from 2 pm on Sunday but it was resumed from 8 pm.

"Some of them tried to buy platform tickets. They were hoping to somehow travel with just this ticket and reach their hometown. As this would defeat the idea of social distancing, Railways decided to stop issuing platform tickets," said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSR railway station Bengaluru migrants Karnataka lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp