STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Web portal launched for tracking status of beds in private hospitals in Bengaluru

Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association president Dr Prasanna HM said that it was heartbreaking to see people running around in search of hospital beds.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital beds

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Amid the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the city, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA) on Sunday launched a web portal searchmybed to provide real-time status on the availability of beds in private hospitals.

The portal will also show the status of regular, ICU and oxygen beds.PHNA president Dr Prasanna HM said that it was heartbreaking to see people running around in search of hospital beds.

"People should get oxygen, beds and medicines. We should not get the dubious distinction of not giving adequate treatment to people. There is a huge demand for ICU beds and only one out of 50 people are getting it. It is a shame on our part. This portal is  transparent. Using  it, patients and NGOs can learn the status of beds as soon as they fall vacant," Dr  Prasanna said.  

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that KPME and SAST portals weren't displaying the correct status of beds and hence they asked PHANA to come up with a solution. He said that there is a need to increase ICU beds by 300-500 and oxygen beds by 2,000.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the portal should not be static and should be regularly updated.

Presently, in private quote, there are 613 regular beds, 763 oxygen beds, 152 ICU beds, and 90 ICU beds with a ventilator.  Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar urged PHANA to extend the portal to all districts once it stabilises and keep it functional even after the pandemic. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association Bengaluru bed tracker Beds availability Hospital beds
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp