Bengaluru to Mandya by auto, holding his mother’s dead body

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a heartbreaking last journey -- a young man holding his mother’s body, hoping it wouldn’t slide off the auto seat, as his friend Uday drove bravely through the rain. They were on the road to Malavalli in Mandya. “Holding my dead mother, half-drenched in rain, I reached my village in my friend’s autorickshaw,” cried Shivakumar, who had run from one hospital to another to save his mother on Monday.

After she died, he searched for an ambulance to take her body to Mandya, but in vain. Policemen near Nayandahalli junction stopped the auto. Police too tried to find an ambulance, but gave up after 45 minutes” Uday said. Sharadamma (72), a diabetic, had recently come to visit Shivakumar in Domlur. On Monday morning, she could barely eat breakfast.

After taking her medicines, she suddenly collapsed. Shivakumar and Uday rushed her to a nearby clinic where doctors told them to take her to Chinmaya Mission Hospital. But by then an hour had passed and doctors declared her dead.