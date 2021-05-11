Centre promised us more support: Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the Centre expressed concern over the situation in Karnataka. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the national capital on Saturday to apprise central leaders about the situation, and measures taken by the State government, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed concern over the situation and assured him of all assistance to Karnataka. Shah reportedly expressed satisfaction over Covid management in the state and emphasised the need to do more, he said.

“We gave all details, including requirement for more oxygen, more tankers to transport oxygen to districts, and providing 965 MT oxygen that is allocated to us from the stock produced within the state, as it is difficult to get it transported from other states. We have been assured of more oxygen allocation and tankers.

Four tankers were given to the state on Sunday, and the Union minister informed us that they will give 10 more tankers,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Boeing is setting up two 250 oxygenated bed hospitals in Yelahanka and Kalaburagi, and the state sought the central government’s support for the projects, he said.

No leadership change, says Bommai Bommai rubbished speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, saying, “It’s absolutely false. We did not discuss politics at all and that was not the purpose of our Delhi visit. “