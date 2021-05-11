STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre promised us more support: Basavaraj Bommai

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the Centre expressed concern over the situation in Karnataka.

Published: 11th May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the Centre expressed concern over the situation in Karnataka. State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in the national capital on Saturday to apprise central leaders about the situation, and measures taken by the State government, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed concern over the situation and assured him of all assistance to Karnataka. Shah reportedly expressed satisfaction over Covid management in the state and emphasised the need to do more, he said.

“We gave all details, including requirement for more oxygen, more tankers to transport oxygen to districts, and providing 965 MT oxygen that is allocated to us from the stock produced within the state, as it is difficult to get it transported from other states. We have been assured of more oxygen allocation and tankers.

Four tankers were given to the state on Sunday, and the Union minister informed us that they will give 10 more tankers,” Bommai told reporters after meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday. Boeing is setting up two 250 oxygenated bed hospitals in Yelahanka and Kalaburagi, and the state sought the central government’s support for the projects, he said.

No leadership change, says Bommai Bommai rubbished speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, saying, “It’s absolutely false. We did not discuss politics at all and that was not the purpose of our Delhi visit. “

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp