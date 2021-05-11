STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid war rooms to be manned by 40 doctors

They will speak to and triage patients; docket number for each call also planned; new plan to save time

Published: 11th May 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a BBMP staffer monitors cases at the Covid war room | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure that citizens calling 1912 for help are not made to wait for hours for a call back from respective zonal war rooms, the State government is now working on forming a team of at least 40 doctors permanently stationed there for quick response. This decision was taken after the government found the customer relations management (CRM) service trial unsuccessful. The trial was done for two days, where 1912 acted like a call centre, diverting calls to zonal war rooms.

But since the zonal war rooms are not equipped to handle a large number of calls, the trial was declared unsuccessful and dropped. A government official told TNIE: “The most sought-after helpline in Bengaluru for Covid-19 is facing technical issues, with connected zonal war rooms unable to keep pace. As the CRM service showed no positive results, it was dropped, and will not be started until the zonal war rooms are upgraded. In the meantime, a team of at least 40 doctors will be permanently stationed in the 1912 war room to help patients, and for triaging, so they need not wait.”

The CRM was started with the aim to speed up services to callers. There is also no mechanism to ensure the person whose call was received by 1912 and passed on to zonal war rooms, was addressed or not. There is also no method to know whether a person’s call to 1912 is resolved, as it only takes calls and passes them on. But to address this, and fix a redressal time, the doctors will help callers.

The government is also planning to introduce a docket number for each call, which will indicate whether the issue is resolved. So far, the government had fixed accountability that a call to 1912 will be picked up and the caller’s waiting time is not more than one and half minute. “So now with the team of doctors and docket number, we will know how many times the caller has called, whether the caller is satisfied or if anything else is required.

This will bring in more accountability and help in Covid management. From the calls received, it was assessed that most of the patients do not need ICU immediately. If they care counselled and medically attended to at the very first stage, their anxiety level is controlled and hospitalisation is also minimised. According to records, 1912 received 2,554 calls on May 9, the lowest, of 2,634 calls which landed and 80 abandoned.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid war rooms
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp