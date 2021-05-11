STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt mulls ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ to help Covid patients in Bengaluru

Oxygen will be provided in buses that will reach out to patients in emergencies.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

An employee of a private firm arranges oxygen cylinders to be supplied to hospitals and CCCs, in Bengaluru on Monday. The city saw 16,747 new cases on Monday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help Covid patients who need oxygen supply while waiting to be admitted to hospitals, the State Government is thinking of starting a mobile oxygen supply system in Bengaluru. Speaking to media persons after reviewing the Covid situation in Bengaluru East Zone on Monday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said an NGO in Chennai is providing oxygen in buses to patients during an emergency. “We want to introduce a similar system in Bengaluru.

Oxygen will be provided in buses that will reach out to patients in emergencies. We are also thinking of starting a system of sending oxygen cylinders to houses of Covid patients, who need oxygen support,” he said. The number of Covid cases continues to surge in Bengaluru and the Covid patients find it very difficult to get oxygenated beds.

The government is taking measures to increase beds in hospitals and also providing oxygenated beds at the CCCs Private medical college hospitals have reserved 800 of 1,035 beds for Covid patients referred by the government and the remaining beds will be allocated within the next two days, he said and added that step-down hospitals to be started by private hospitals will have 5,000 beds. Meanwhile, Bommai said the government has taken the bed allotment scam case seriously and stern action will be taken against those involved

