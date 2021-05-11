Lockdown: Cops under fire for reckless use of lathi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have come in for widespread criticism for the manner in which they enforced lockdown on the first day, subjecting citizens to caning and meting out harsh punishment for being out on the roads.

This was noticed even during the window between 6 am and 10 am, when people are allowed to move for buying essentials. At the receiving end were some auto drivers too, who were taking patients to hospitals, apart from vegetable vendors. Some auto drivers complained they were caned by policemen at KR Market when they were dropping off patients to nearby hospitals.

After videos went viral, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant ordered the police personnel not to use lathis, but instead initiate legal action. Senior police officers were deployed to monitor the lockdown situation across the city. They seized several vehicles too. Several social activists and the netizens posted videos on social media of police assaults on people to condemn the brutality and asked top cops to take action against those involved in arbitrarily wielding the lathis.

Dhanush N, an auto driver said, “I was at home in Bagalagunte and my neighbour needed medical aid. I was taking an elderly man to the hospital, since he was suffering from fever, when the police stopped me and started caning me. They also damaged the indicators of my vehicle when I tried to explain to them why I was out. It was a horrible experience. They were doing the same to many others too.” In several residential areas of Bengaluru, vegetable vendors on the footpaths, who were packing up, were targeted as they were just minutes beyond the deadline.

“When people are buying, can we ask them to stop and leave? There were so many residents wanting to buy vegetables and grains because they have only four hours in which people come out to buy essentials. We are bound to get delayed. The police need to understand this and behave properly,” said Rojamma, a vegetable vendor in Rajajinagar. Hanumakka, a housewife and a resident of Jalahalli, was assaulted by the police when she was returning home after withdrawing money from an ATM, which she reported to the media. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has condemned the behavior of the policemen, saying they were “behaving like monsters”.