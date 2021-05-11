STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Painting the town red

Published: 11th May 2021 06:16 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are a regular in the city’s online foodies and gardeners groups, there are chances you might have spotted the new vegetable variety in the block that’s dazzling everyone with its bold colour. A photo of this variety was shared by Oh!Baby director Nandini Reddy on her Instagram.

Posting a photo of the reddish-purple okra variety, she asked: “First time I saw these variety bendakayalu...... anyone has any gyaan to offer on these?” G Bhargavi, a scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra confirmed to us that this variety of lady’s finger is called Kashi Lalima.”It was developed by scientists at Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Uttar Pradesh in 2009.

The selling price is Rs 100 per kilo. It did not become popular because it was expensive. However, some farmers are growing it now as it is known to have more nutritional benefits than the green variety.” Red Okra, which can be grown in both summer and rainy seasons.

Sridevi Jasti, a holistic nutritionist and the owner of ‘Vibrant Living Foods’, says, “The colour does not stay once it’s cooked. When they are young, they are crispy and you can eat them raw. You might be missing out on the nutrients if you fry them. The best ways to consume this variety are to either put them in your curries or add them to your salads.”

