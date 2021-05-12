STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY hails Covid war room staff for splendid work

Visit to facility an attempt to boost morale of staffers, officials after MP Tejasvi Surya stirred row

Published: 12th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speaks to the staffers at the BBMP war room in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to the Covid-19 war room on Magadi Road, as well as BBMP West Zone war room in Malleswaram. The visit was an attempt to boost the morale of war room staffers and officials, after the controversial visit of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Uday Garudachar, Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya, and allegations of a bed-booking scam with communal barbs.

Yediyurappa was all praise for the staffers and officials heading the units, in stark contrast to the BJP MP and MLAs’ apparent ‘raid’ on South Zone war room last week, that ended in a blame game. “We are operating this war room in a systematic manner, which probably cannot be seen anywhere in the country. Officials and staff work 24/7 in multiple shifts every day. I commend them for their service,” Yediyurappa said.

His praise for the staffers comes at a time when media has been highlighting the fallout of the controversy with a communal twist, with many volunteers and staffers refusing to turn up for work, forcing a human resource crunch due to fear. BBMP and health officials told the CM that staff morale is at a low. Yediyurappa’s visit, the first such, is an attempt to salvage the situation.

“Yediyurappa has always been pro-active in visiting hospitals, care centres etc. Today, he visited the war room to get an up, close and personal understanding of how things work. He was impressed with the functioning of the war room. He spoke to the staffers and commended them for their service,” said MP Renukacharya, CM’s Political Secretary who accompanied him to the war room. The CM’s decision to visit the war room came after he met BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday morning. He had earlier thanked Tejasvi for highlighting the bed-booking scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa BBMP Covid war room
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp