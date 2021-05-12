STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 13 test positive at hospital after doctor contracts virus from Kumbh Mela returnee

While everyone in the hospital in Bengaluru, including patients and staffers, has recovered, the incident has prompted it to open a 40-bed section for COVID-19 patients

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven patients and two staffers at Spandana Health Care tested positive for COVID-19 after a psychiatrist working there contracted the virus from her mother-in-law who was a Kumbh Mela returnee. Eighteen people tested positive in the doctor's family. While everyone in the hospital, including patients and staffers, has recovered, the incident has prompted it to open a 40-bed section for COVID-19 patients.

"The doctor came to work only for a day. As her mother-in-law developed symptoms of cough and fever, they both isolated themselves and got tested, turning positive thereafter. In a matter of one day, the virus spread fast. 250 patients in our hospital were screened for COVID and some tested positive. It became a cluster and the BBMP visited as well," said Dr Mahesh Gowda, director of Spandana Health Care. The other two staffers who tested positive include a psychiatrist and an admin worker.

The hospital cordoned off one floor and treated all the patients and staff. The doctor herself was admitted for 3-4 days and then went into home isolation. After this, a COVID centre was started on one floor, separate from the 200-bed centre treating psychiatric patients. The COVID section includes all the medical requirements for treatment including non-invasive ventilation and oxygen.

"Contact tracing is important. People should not hesitate to come to doctors and nurses if they experience even the slightest of symptoms," Dr Gowda said.

Comments

