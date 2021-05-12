STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Panel lists 33 recommendations for Covid bed allocation

On allocation of a bed, the patient should be intimated through a system-generated SMS and an Interactive Voice Response System.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-member team of IAS and IFS officers, appointed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on May 3 in the wake of the bed-blocking scam, has come out with a 33-point recommendation for streamlining the bed allocation and patient-shifting process. 

The team recommended that in case of non-availability of beds at the time of allocation, a wait list of patients for a particular type of bed should be created in the system. The approval of the patient should be taken before putting him/her in the wait list. The civic body’s public portal should display the wait list under the four categories of beds zone-wise. On allocation of a bed, the patient should be intimated through a system-generated SMS and an Interactive Voice Response System.

To improve transparency in allocation, there should be a system to accept requests for bed blocking from a patient. A public-friendly dashboard should be created on the BBMP website to display bed management related reports, which should include the number of beds available, blocked, unblocked, admissions and discharges and wait list every day for each bed type, for all hospitals. The reports may be near real-time or updated every two hours or so.

“Tele-verification of patients once in two days by a dedicated 1912 call-out facility should be done so that we can ensure that the patients whose names appear in the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) portal only are allocated beds in government category, and cross checking of discharge date takes place,” they advised.In future, action can be taken to develop a single application for pandemic management to replace multiple applications being used now, starting from the API integration with ICMR till the discharge of the patient. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bed allocation COVID 19 bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp