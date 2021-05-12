STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
They would call me a kanjar’

Sometime in 1988, Anand Bakshi was once asked by a friend when and how he had developed his skills as a lyricist.

Rakesh Bakshi,Pic: Amit Bakshi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sometime in 1988, Anand Bakshi was once asked by a friend when and how he had developed his skills as a lyricist. This is what he said: ‘My love for film songs began with my passion to sing and play the banjo. Lyrics writing cannot be taught. With time, you can polish this skill. However, the talent, what they term creativity today, has to be inborn. In retrospect, my development as a writer and singer began in my childhood in Pindi. Mera gaon, meri maa, meri mitti thi wo (It was my village, my mother, my soil). I loved to sing film songs and play the banjo.

I would effortlessly write dialogues and verses for the Ram Leela, Sohni-Mahiwal, Laila- Majnu nautankis/dramas, that were held regularly in our neighbourhood on festive occasions. I would sing the verses I wrote on the street outside my house and even perform them on stage. You would not be given good roles back then unless you could sing too. The dramas of Agha Kashmiri and Munshi Premchand were modern and liked very much; the fables, Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranjha, Shireen- Farhad, Sohni-Mahiwal, attracted hundreds. I played roles in nearly all of them.

Actor, director and producer Sunil Dutt was my Mohyal relative, and we would together sing and perform dramas during weddings in our close-knit community. “Suhe ve cheere waleya main kehni aan” was a very popular wedding song I loved to sing and dance to. Performing as women was common as few Punjabi girls dared to act or sing. ‘We would go to the Pindi market with friends to buy fresh sugarcane and shred it with our teeth, without using a knife-we felt some macho pride in being able to do that. A man selling patte wali (leaf) ice cream would arrive daily in our lane, ringing a bell to announce his arrival and carrying a taraazu for weight measurement.

Camels would walk through town on market days, and it was a fascinating sight for us kids to see. We would follow them till we reached a mohalla we were not familiar with. The dice game was called charter, and it was our favourite pastime postschool and before reaching home. We would bathe in a friend’s field on the outskirts of Pindi, with water drawn from a well using oxen. Stealing fruits from strangers’ trees was our favourite pastime and chori ke (stolen) fruits always tasted the best. ‘In cities today, we do not know our immediate neighbours’ names.

When I was a child, we knew our whole mohalla. And everyone knew us. Papaji and Bauji would beat me with a stick whenever someone told them they saw me watching or performing a play. Bauji’s beatings with his walking stick were so severe that I shudder with pain remembering them even today. They became even stricter with me after Maaji passed away as they feared that a motherless child would go wayward very easily. They would call me a kanjar-it’s the name of a nomadic tribe but was sometimes used as a derogatory word back then for film and theatre artists.

Films and theatre were strictly discouraged in our household, though we had a gramophone and Papaji liked to listen to devotional and Saigal’s songs. We Mohyals were meant to belong to the armed forces, to banking; we were meant to be professionals. Naukri pesha. Running a business was also not considered. “Humare khoon mein nahi hai (It’s not in our blood).” ‘I loved MUSIC! Musically recited Ramayana and Gita, the Guru Granth Sahib paths and the melodic azan were heard throughout the day in our neighbourhood. (Extracted from Nagme, Kisse, Baatein, Yaadein by Rakesh Anand Bakshi, with permission from Penguin Random House)

