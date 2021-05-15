STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Covid crisis: BBMP officials fail to answer calls causing more stress for patients

Some point that out ever since the BBMP administration has been decentralised, there is no clarity and accountability from the zones.

Published: 15th May 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a BBMP staffer monitors cases at the Covid war room | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To address the health crises and to ensure there are less patients in hospitals, apart from the right kind of treatment, attending to the needy at the right time is also important. But that was not the case. I had to take my ailing in-laws to the BBMP east zone war room to get the attention of the staffers and officials just to say pick my call, help me out,” said wailing Fathima F.

She was trying to reach the officials in the war room since two days to get medical help after her in-laws were tested positive.

The case with Devyani M (name changed) is no different. “I was told that after I am tested positive, the BMP will call me for triaging. No one did for four days. I kept on calling all the zonal and joint commissioners from all zones for help. But no one answered. My condition kept deteriorating and their numbers kept on being unanswered or switched off. On the fifth day, my relatives from Kerala had to use their political connection to admit me in ICU,” she said.

There are many others who have the same complaint. They state that neither the joint commissioners, zonal commissioners or incharge health officials pick up the call. Some point that out ever since the BBMP administration has been decentralised, there is no clarity and accountability from the zones.

Former corporators also point the same. “I was trying to reach out to the joint commissioner of my zone. There was no response for a week. When his office landline responded, I was directed to the JC’s personal assistant, who slammed my call, stating that he was busy with the zonal commissioner. If we are treated this way, I can well understand the plight of citizens. Ironically these JCs were humble, polite and accountable when they were under the central management system earlier,” said a former corporator, not wanting to be named.

Reacting to this, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh said, this kind of non-professionalism and unaccounatbility from the officials is not acceptable. In this pandemic, they should be available to all citizens. The matter will be looked into he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru Covid crisis War Room Emergency number Coronavirus
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp