STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Giving a breath of life

Harshika Poonacha on working for Covid relief and what a moving experience it has been

Published: 17th May 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Harshika Poonacha ​

Harshika Poonacha ​

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : What began as a hundred phone calls in March, has snowballed into around a thousand calls a day from people reaching out to actor Bhuvan Ponnanna seeking oxygen and ICU beds for loves ones sick with Covid-19.  He and Harshika Poonacha are among several Sandalwood celebrities who have jumped into the unfolding crisis to lend a hand. 

“It began when he shared his phone number on Facebook at he start of the second wave,” Poonacha says. Initially, he got around 200 calls, and now it has turned into around a thousand. They now have nine volunteers, and have formed 10 WhatsApp groups and one Telegram group to keep pace with the flood of requests for resources.

“We’ve managed to save close to 170 lives by providing ICU beds and other medical facilities. By doing these small things, I feel as if my life is of some value,” Poonacha says. On Friday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar inaugurated two projects - Shwasa and Bandhawa - launched by the two Sandalwood actors.
Poonacha says they set up the Oxygen Express buses under the Shwasa programme as Oxygen is in scarce supply and people are even dying in front of hospitals as they do not get in time. 

At present two buses would be fitted with five oxygen concentrators each and staffed with two nurses working in shifts. They would be parked near Victoria Hospital and Bowring Hospitals. “People struggling to breathe could get oxygen sitting in the bus while they wait for a bed to be allotted. The service is free,” Poonacha says. CS Water Proofing Solution and Bhuvanam Foundation are funding the oxygen concentrators. 

She said talks are on to tie up with various hospitals and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. 
The Bandhava programme - an initiative by the Bhuvanam Foundation - will use autorickshaws to deliver essentials, and even oxygen, to Covid patients recovering or isolating at home.“Since BBMP has put posts in front of their gates, many hesitate to deliver medicines or essential items, and we are connecting with these people. We currently have five autos, and volunteers will do the needful,” she says.

Although the two actors are focusing on Bengaluru, they haven’t forgotten their fellow artistes and other workers in the film industry. They have given grocery kits to production staff. This initiative, which both Ponnanna and Poonacha handle, is currently being done through their savings. The two actors have also travelled to different cities in the state distributing grocery kits and food packets under their ongoing project Feed Karnataka.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
breath of life Harshika Poonacha
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp