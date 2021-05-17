STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

In the Resident Evil Village

Unlike the complex humanising backstories added to action-based games in PS4 exclusives, Resident Evil remains pure to its genre.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Resident Evil Village is my first game in the RE series. It is not like I have played a lot of other horror games either, but now that the ordeal is over, I can unashamedly tell you that it was a good game, easy. I spent all 15 hours of gameplay anticipating a moment of terror more blood-curdling than the last, and it never came to pass.

Unlike the complex humanising backstories added to action-based games in PS4 exclusives, Resident Evil remains pure to its genre. You do not empathise with the lead character in addition to being constantly chilled. Village is just your matter-of-fact grisly, nauseating horror.

Village follows on the story of RE 7, and for newbs to the series like me, the game offers a helpful “Previously on RE”. The game starts like a typical horror movie, in a scene of domestic bliss. In a matter of minutes, the scene overturns. Ethan Winters loses his wife Mia, and finds that his baby has been kidnapped. Stuck in a desolate village (enter title credits) in Europe, Ethan trudges along the unfriendly environment, with silhouettes foreshadowing the nightmarish places he would visit during his journey.

The gameplay is largely linear, in that the game hurls you in sight of monsters that propel the story forward. Combat does close to nothing in helping Ethan Winters. Resources and ammunition are limited. Destroying lycans and zombified-villagers leaves us with lesser than how much we had to begin with. We are left at the mercy of the baby-faced merchant “Duke”, who buys our trophies and sells us some expensive add-ons. Did I mention that the game play also pairs the first-person experience with a jump scare too many? Yes. The game basically hates gamers.

Despite it all, you progress forward, just to see if you can handle more gore than you could a minute ago. There are some palliatives, of which one is Castle Dimitrescu, which is also the “easiest” part of the game: the furnishings are extremely beautiful and realistic, and you can avoid most monsters by running away and shutting room doors.

Village has range the villains that we are forced to encounter cover the diversity from swamp monsters, vampires, dolls, to even indestructible metal giants. Village is also smart; in that it makes you feel smart. While terrifying to behold, beneath every combat sequence is a simple puzzle waiting to be solved. Unlocking doors, finding the enemies’ pain points, and hoarding the right ammo combo while small wins, are very satisfying. I rate RE Village with a full on the dread meter.

Anusha Ganapathi

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
resident evil village
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp