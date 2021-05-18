Alert loco pilot helps cops solve murder in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An alert loco pilot has helped the police solve a murder case. Cracking the murder within 24 hours, the police arrested the wife of the victim and two others. On Saturday evening, the loco pilot of Mysuru- Kachiguda Express spotted a man’s body on the tracks near Kasturi Nagar and halted the train about 40 feet away from the body.

He reported the matter to his superiors and the Baiyappanahalli railway police rushed to the spot. “It was clear the killers wanted to make it look like a suicide. The killers were traced within 24 hours after the murder was reported,” SP (Railways) Siri Gowri D R said. The deceased Lokanath (48), is a resident of Shaktinagar. Police arrested his wife Yashoda (40), a domestic help, her friend Muniraju M (33), and Prabhu P (27), a painter.