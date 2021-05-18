New biomarkers can tell viral, bacterial infections apart: IISc

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found a set of molecular biomarkers which can identify acute bacterial from viral infections, including Covid-19. This can be a breakthrough in medical field, the researchers believe, especially in times of Covid--- which is a viral infection--- in preventing improper use of antibiotics due to trial-anderror treatments from misdiagnosis of infectious diseases.

Antibiotics are said to be effective against bacterial and not viral infections. In the study published in the journal EBioMedicine, researchers believe the test could help differentiate between Covid infection and bacterial infection, and could even supplement the present diagnostic tests used for Covid. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics to treat any kind of infection has given rise to bacterial strains that are now resistant to our entire arsenal of antibiotics, said researchers.