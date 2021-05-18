Water to the rescue

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The summer heat can be harsh on feathered friends who struggle to stay hydrated. Haphazard urbanisation and rising pollution levels have made things worse for them, with crows and sparrows vanishing from the landscape and flocking cleaner, greener villages.

Experts say it is high time that the lost nature is reintroduced to the city, which is possible by adapting different habitats that provide comfort to these winged creatures. According to Dr Ramesh, a veterinarian, birds play an important role in our ecosystem and it is critical to protect all the species. Overcrowding is the primary cause of bird loss in cities, he says. “Keep a bowl of water on your balcony or terrace during the summer. Ideally, one should use a mud or clay bowl,” he says.

Dr Ramesh also suggests that people adopt birds and help keep them secure in their natural environment. He stresses the need to plant more trees as this may attract a small number of birds back to the city. “But if pollution levels are not regulated, they will never return,” he says.

According to Panneeru Teja, an animal activist, preserving nesting houses can attract birds to the city. “Unfortunately, there is no natural source of water due to pollution. By preserving their nests, we might be able to save many birds from dying of sunstroke,” he says.