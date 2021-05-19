Bengaluru police help German man return home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City police helped a 38-yearold German national, suffering from schizophrenia, return home. Rodrigo Anft arrived in India in November 2019 and his visa expired in November 2020. However, he overstayed in the city. In April, the residents of Sampangirama Nagar reported a foreigner’s violent behavior and police rushed to the spot.

Police Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Talikoti and his team pacified Anft and arranged for his stay at a lodge.

“His documents revealed he was schizophrenic and his visa had expired. We wrote to the German consulate general in the city. After verifying his details, they wrote us back that Anft needed to see a doctor at a private hospital. However, we admitted him in NIMHANS from May 1 to May 3. The consulate officials contacted Anft’s family in Germany. They booked a flight from Bengaluru on May 4,” police said.