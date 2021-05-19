STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Remdesivir racket: How hospital staff stole 70 vials, sold them on black market

What was dangerous was that a wrong entry had been made in the patients' file stating that the dosage had been administered, misleading the other duty doctors

Published: 19th May 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

The Divisional Railway Hospital in Bengaluru (Photo | Shriram BN)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The major racket unearthed this weekend at the Divisional Railway Hospital involved four staffers who put the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk by stealing over 70 vials of the life-saving anti-viral drug Remdisivir and sold them at exorbitant rates outside.

Two hospital staffers as well as a nurse and ambulance driver (contract worker) were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for their involvement in the racket which began in April. A doctor is also being suspected of colluding with them and investigations are still on, said a senior railway source.

RPF personnel conducted a decoy operation wherein potential buyers were sent in front of the hospital to scout for Remdesivir and found a driver and another staffer willing to sell a vial for Rs 50000. They let out the other names after being caught red-handed. The packaging on the medicines they had on them revealed they all belonged to consignments supplied to the hospital, explained an official.

ALSO READ: Parents in hospital, kids and domestic help pull through in this Bengaluru family

Explaining how the staff got hold of them, the source said that 6 or 7 doses of Remdisivir are usually prescribed for a moderate or severe COVID-19 patient by the doctor. “A staff member goes to buy the drug from the medical shop located in the hospital premises. The prescription lists the number of doses clearly, either one or two for a patient for the specific day. The staffer purchased it but the patients were not administered them thanks to collusion with others,” he explained. “They generally give the patient three or four doses instead of the prescribed six and take the rest out of the hospital,” he added.

What was dangerous was that a wrong entry had been made in the patients' file stating that the dosage had been administered, misleading the other duty doctors.

Railway employees, past and present, and their families are treated free of cost at the railway hospital. The cost of the drug in private hospitals (for non BBMP earmarked beds) presently ranges between Rs 1000 and Rs 3,800 depending on the brand being purchased.

Cases have been booked by the RPF against them under Section (3) of the RPF Act which deals with unlawful possession of any railway property.

Elaborating on Remidisivir usage, Senior Physician at K C General Hospital Dr K G Suresh said it was imperative that the patient is given 600 mg or 700 mg of the drug spread over 5 or 6 days. “It prevents the replication of the virus. The protocol by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the state government is that two doses are given the first day and one dose for consecutive four days. It has been changed to five days and 700  mg recently. If it is stopped midway, the efficacy of the drug is affected and the patient will not benefit completely from the drug," he said. A 100 mg dosage is mixed with 100 ml of IV fluid and administered to the patient, the doctor added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Remdesivir
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp