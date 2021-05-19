Bengaluru Remdesivir racket: How hospital staff stole 70 vials, sold them on black market

S Lalitha By

BENGALURU: The major racket unearthed this weekend at the Divisional Railway Hospital involved four staffers who put the lives of COVID-19 patients at risk by stealing over 70 vials of the life-saving anti-viral drug Remdisivir and sold them at exorbitant rates outside.

Two hospital staffers as well as a nurse and ambulance driver (contract worker) were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for their involvement in the racket which began in April. A doctor is also being suspected of colluding with them and investigations are still on, said a senior railway source.

RPF personnel conducted a decoy operation wherein potential buyers were sent in front of the hospital to scout for Remdesivir and found a driver and another staffer willing to sell a vial for Rs 50000. They let out the other names after being caught red-handed. The packaging on the medicines they had on them revealed they all belonged to consignments supplied to the hospital, explained an official.

Explaining how the staff got hold of them, the source said that 6 or 7 doses of Remdisivir are usually prescribed for a moderate or severe COVID-19 patient by the doctor. “A staff member goes to buy the drug from the medical shop located in the hospital premises. The prescription lists the number of doses clearly, either one or two for a patient for the specific day. The staffer purchased it but the patients were not administered them thanks to collusion with others,” he explained. “They generally give the patient three or four doses instead of the prescribed six and take the rest out of the hospital,” he added.

What was dangerous was that a wrong entry had been made in the patients' file stating that the dosage had been administered, misleading the other duty doctors.

Railway employees, past and present, and their families are treated free of cost at the railway hospital. The cost of the drug in private hospitals (for non BBMP earmarked beds) presently ranges between Rs 1000 and Rs 3,800 depending on the brand being purchased.

Cases have been booked by the RPF against them under Section (3) of the RPF Act which deals with unlawful possession of any railway property.

Elaborating on Remidisivir usage, Senior Physician at K C General Hospital Dr K G Suresh said it was imperative that the patient is given 600 mg or 700 mg of the drug spread over 5 or 6 days. “It prevents the replication of the virus. The protocol by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the state government is that two doses are given the first day and one dose for consecutive four days. It has been changed to five days and 700 mg recently. If it is stopped midway, the efficacy of the drug is affected and the patient will not benefit completely from the drug," he said. A 100 mg dosage is mixed with 100 ml of IV fluid and administered to the patient, the doctor added.