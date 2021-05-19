STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, Congress youth wings slug it out over medical supply

KPCC president D K Shivakumar termed the allegation a political conspiracy.

Published: 19th May 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The  BJP Yuva Morcha from Bengaluru city has complained to the state drug controller that Karnataka Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah and other members are distributing medicines without prescription to Covid patients. KPCC president D K Shivakumar termed the allegation a political conspiracy.

BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary from Bengaluru Urban S M Vijendra said Raksha Ramaiah and other Congress members are distributing dexamethasone tablets to Covid patients without prescription. As per the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, it is a violation. “This should be investigated and misuse of the drug stopped,” he said. Raksha Ramaiah and Shivakumar said Congress will reply to the allegation at the right forum.

BJP’s allegation far from reality, says Raksha 

“The medicine is being given on doctors’ prescription. Raksha is from a family which runs a prestigious hospital. Even Chief Minister Yediyurappa visits that hospital,” Shivakumar said. Raksha said the allegation is far from reality, and the BJP is complaining as they don’t want Congress to work from the front. “Medicines are being distributed as per doctors’ prescription.

In fact, we have given contact numbers of doctors, whom patients can contact directly,” he added. He said, “The medicine kit being distributed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike too has steroids. They are not finding any mistake in that. Why complain only against us?”

