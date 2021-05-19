STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Government still not augmenting oxygen production’

Officials feel cases are coming down because testing has reduced considerably

Published: 19th May 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for oxygen is gradually reducing after the government started to rationalise its use, but work has not started on the ground to augment resources for worse days ahead, says experts and officials. According to government records, 787.13 MT liquid oxygen was allotted on May 17, of which 262.57 MT has been given to Bengaluru. The data also shows that as of May 17, of the 1,79,024 active cases in Bengaluru, 30,000 needed hospitalisation, while 250 needed oxygen support. It also calculated that the consumption of oxygen per patient per day at 8.33 litres per minute.

On May 8, when demand for oxygen was at the peak, the number of active cases was 2,57,119, of which 39,585 were admitted to hospitals. Among them, 267 needed oxygen and the consumption per person was 6.74 litres per minute. Interestingly, the data showed consumption per patient per day to be 12.90 litres per minute on May 8 and 12.14 litres per minute on May 17, as per the Union Government norms. “When rationing started, the supply to patients improved.

But the government has still not drawn up any roadmap for the worse days to come. The government has no ready data on the number of paediatric ICUs and total high flow nasal cannula (HFNC) beds in the city and state,” said an official, seeking anonymity. Officials pointed out that apart from rationalising the use of oxygen, the government removed HFNC beds from the list of admitting patients as, in such cases, the patient is to be given oxygen at 60 litres per minute.

This helped in reducing the demand and wastage. “The cases are not coming down, but testing is less. Also, going by the government’s assumption that cases are reducing and demand for oxygen is reducing, they have still not prepared any plan to augment production and storage of oxygen for rough days ahead. There can’t be knee-jerk reactions every time to handle a situation,” an expert working closely with the government told The New Indian Express.

He also added that when testing increases and the unlock period starts, cases will shoot up. “With CCCs, stabilisation centres and step-down hospitals equipped with oxygen beds and even oxygen on wheels services available, the government needs to understand that oxygen in cylinders also has a shelf life,” the expert stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen COVID 19 oxygen shortage
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp