Karnataka mulls fiscal aid package for poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an extension of the existing lockdown becoming inevitable as cases continue to surge, the Karnataka government may announce an economic relief package for vulnerable sections. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a press meet on Wednesday morning to make an important announcement, and sources in the government suggest a financial aid package for auto and cab drivers, farmers and hawkers is on the cards.

The announcement is also likely to provide some relief to small businesses, MSMEs, selfhelp groups etc, that have suffered losses due to the stringent lockdown. Various organisations have been demanding an economic relief package, and opposition parties like the Congress and JDS, too, have urged the government to ease the burden on people hit due to the lockdown.

While an announcement on lockdown is expected shortly, Wednesday’s press conference is expected to bring some rel ief to the mos t vulnerable and poor sections of citizens. Karnataka was one of the first State governments to announce an economic relief package during the first wave of Covid-19 last year.

Yediyurappa had announced financial assistance to farmers, auto and cab drivers, barbers, washermen etc, even before the Union government had announced an economic relief package. The state had also approved power subsidies for industries, MSMEs and reduced tariffs for common citizens.