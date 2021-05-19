STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents in hospital, kids and domestic help pull through in this Bengaluru family

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When a family tests positive for Covid, the biggest worry is of the children. The anxiety becomes doubly acute if they are small or with special needs. One such family in Bengaluru is recovering not just from Covid but also the trauma of a nightmarish experience, when the couple had to be hospitalised, leaving their two children, who had tested positive, at home with the live-in help, who also caught the infection.

Mini Dwivedi Gopinathan, well-known special educator and co-founder of PlayStreet Specially Abled Educare Trust, and her husband tested positive along with their 14-year-old son and two-year-old daughter. Their son is autistic. She said her house was being remotely managed by her sister and sister-in-law.

“Nobody could come home. No one could keep our children because they were Covid-positive. We tried hard for a home nurse, but couldn’t get one. Our only worry was, what if the help also tests positive?” she said. While food was not an issue, with neighbours and her relatives ensuring it was delivered on time, it was the physical care of the children that worsened their mental agony.

On May 5, Mini’s mother succumbed to a massive heart attack in Delhi. “Doctors advised my family not to break the news to me, because I was critical,” she said. On May 9, when she returned home, her son pulled her mask down and kissed her. “He likes to hug and kiss us. It is our communication. My daughter came running, and I held her close,” said Mini.

