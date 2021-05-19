STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Remembering a giant -- Girish Karnad

On his 83rd birth anniversary, friends and contemporaries of Girish Karnad recall the democratic film director, the tough mentor, and the humble man he was

Published: 19th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Girish Karnad directing Arundhati Nag in Bikhre Bimb ,which marked Karnad’s return to direction after a break of 30 years. Also seen, Kannada director K M Chaitanya

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Writers, or for that matter all artistes, are considered great because of their ability to tell you things about the human condition, or the world, or simply touch you in a very personal way, long after the work was originally created. Playwright, actor and film director Girish Karnad did this time and again, and particularly remarkably with plays such as Tughlaq, a political drama, and Bikhre Bimb, which was technically and digitally ahead of its time. On his 83rd birth anniversary, Karnad’s contemporaries recall their long association with him, and how he touched their lives.

Director K M Chaitanya says his life would have taken a different course had it not been for a fateful meeting with Karnad in 1996. “I was supposed to travel to Mumbai that year for a new job. Since my father knew Karnad, he asked me to meet him to learn a thing or two about the city. After we got chatting, he asked me if he could change my mind and offered me a job to assist him for a movie,” says Chaitanya. He agreed, thinking that it would be a one-time thing.

But he eventually ended up working on many projects including Antaral and Swarajnama. Learning the tricks of the trade from the man himself was intimidating, Chaitanya recalls fondly. For one, Karnad was very particular about punctuality. “He was the kind of mentor who would train you and if you took the work seriously, he would not hesitate to give you complete control. He was a very democratic director and had a habit of discussing the script with his team and everyone was allowed to dispute his idea and propose a new one,” Chaitanya says. Actor Padmavati Rao, who had known him for 42 years, remembers him for his deep understanding of history, literature and human emotions, all of which he brought to his work, and which keep him relevant.

“During the shooting of Ondanondu Kaaladalli, all of us including Karnad, the director, stayed in tents in a village which has now been submerged to make way for a dam. He could have stayed in a posh hotel 18km in Belagavi, but he did not. I haven’t seen that happen since in my interactions with people in the Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi cinema industries,” says Rao. On October 2, 2019, film and theatre director Arjun Sajnani premiered Karnad’s last play, Crossing to Talikota.

Both of them had worked closely on the production since Sajnani started work on it in April 2019. “That was unusual for Girish, since he normally never ‘interfered’ once he had given a script to the director. This time it was an added bonus for me to have him in my corner... Such a shame that he wasn’t there for the opening,” recalls Sajnani.

He admits that fortunately for him, some of his best work has come with Karnad’s vision – Crossing to Talikota, Tughlaq, Fire and Rain, and Agni Varsha-the movie. “It was my honour and privilege to get two original scripts from him. Unfortunately, Crossing’s run was spoilt by Covid and I’m sitting with the production all ready to go whenever the time comes,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girish Karnad
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp