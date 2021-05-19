STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to reach Bengaluru by May-end

The cost will range between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,250 per dose.

Sputnik V, Russia covid-19 vaccine,

Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the shortage of Covishield and Covaxin continues to hinder the vaccination programme in Karnataka, the much-awaited Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, will be available in Bengaluru by May-end or early June. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) on Monday entered into an understanding with Apollo Hospitals to conduct a trial launch of Sputnik V across the country and the vaccine will be available at all Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru. The cost will range between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,250 per dose.

Tie-up with Dharwad unit to boost production

“The doses may be less for now. DRL will rely on the Apollo network for vaccine storage, transportation, administration and monitoring,” a senior doctor from Apollo Hospitals confirmed to TNIE. As part of the pilot programme, Apollo will receive the vaccine from the first batch of 1. 5 lakh doses imported by DRL from Russia.

Apollo Hospitals’ Managing Director Sangita Reddy said they will receive 10 lakh doses over one month. “Delighted to share @ HospitalsApollo has Ptnr with @drreddys 2 admin #SputnikV the 1st foreign-made #vaccine to be used in #India to all DRL staff. Additionally, we will be receiving 1 Mn doses (over 1 mth period ) 4 our public #vaccination driveas #IndiaFightsCOVID19,” she tweeted.

Experts believe that a tie-up by local company in Raichur, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL), with DRL to manufacture Sputnik V at its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing centre in Dharwad will help ramp up the vaccine production. SBPL’s target for the first 12 months is 50 million doses.

