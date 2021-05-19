By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The call came fifteen minutes after the doctor broke the news. By that time Leena was sedated and the doctor said that she would stay that way for a couple of hours. Anand had taken the call, wondering how his superior officer got to know so soon. But Joshi was calling about a case. ‘We need you on this, Anand. It’s big. It’s going to be very difficult. Apparently the police were ignoring reports about missing children for years. Now we’ve found them.’

‘Where?’

A house. Human remains in the drain. Human remains under the floor. Bits and pieces all over the house. It’s a nightmare.’ He quickly briefed Anand on whatever they knew. Before he hung up he asked, ‘Why are you at the hospital? Is Leena having the baby?’

Anand told him. There was a moment’s silence, then Joshi said, ‘Maybe now is not the best time for you to take on a case. We can give you compassionate leave.

Anand said, ‘No, Sir. I want this case.’

He could hear the relief in Joshi’s voice ‘I need you on this one Anand. It’s-I’ve never seen anything like it in all these years.’

Anand arrived at the house, pushing his way past the crowds of gaping locals, the press vans and reporters. The house was the last one at the end of the lane. Beyond it, there were only fields and the dusty village of Sitla from which the area took its name.

There was mayhem outside as the reporters shouted questions and locals raised slogans against the police. The only pocket of stillness was close to the door, where a group of parents stood. You could always tell the parents by the look of strained hope in the eyes of those who hadn’t given up, the blank look of loss in the eyes of those who had.

Inside, the silence was startling. The house was filled with policemen, but no one spoke. The only sound was the sound of digging. Anand would never forget walking down the narrow crooked stairs, following the scrape and thud of excavation. It led to the secret room that had been built under the servant’s quarters. He arrived when the team had already started digging up the floor.

Every spadeful of earth revealed one more cluster of tiny bones. They looked like the bones of little birds, of small animals. Cameras flashed continuously and the tiny room took on an unreal quality, throbbing with blinding light and the loud scrape of spades. Anand remembered stepping hurriedly back on to the last stair as he understood that every step in that dungeon trod upon the buried bones of children.

There were just so many bones that eventually the remains had to be distributed among several forensic labs and morgues. Anand did not sleep for the twenty-eight straight hours it took to dig up the entire floor and bag everything they found. He kept phoning the hospital, but Leena was sedated and the doctors planned to keep her that way for a while. Her sister was by her bedside. He was glad he did not have to go in and look down at the sad, pale face of his wife.

When he finally got home he had the hottest shower that he could bear. He needed desperately to wash that place from his skin, cauterize the horror of it with boiling water. Then he fell into bed and was asleep within seconds. The children came to him in his sleep. (Extracted from Dark Tales by Venita Coelho with permission from Penguin Random House)