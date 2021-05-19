STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Third-party application for school fee payment raises hackles of parents

With  several schools set to start for the next academic year, parents are faced with a hurdle.

Published: 19th May 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By PEARL MARIA D ’SOUZA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several schools set to start for the next academic year, parents are faced with a hurdle. Not only have they been receiving text messages reminding them to pay fees for the coming year, they are also finding it difficult to leave the current school without paying the complete fees in some cases. On the other hand, they are also unable to take these complaints formally to the education department. Nanditha (name changed) a parent from a chain of CBSE schools in Whitefield, told TNIE that letters were written to the Block Education Officer and the Department of Public Instruction about the use of a third-party application for fees collection.

However, the department refused to step in due to a court order. She said parents had apprehensions because of an autodebit option, as refund in case of mistakes would be a hassle. Besides, parents are also worried about confidential information about them and their children being shared with the platform, and consider it a breach of data. They said it was non-consensual.

The app is also said to have collected card and bank details of the parents who were asked to pay Rs 1,000 additionally for the installments. They said the school was not giving an option of NEFT or IMPS payment, which they considered safer. Another parent said that the school refused to give an option of installments to those who did not avail the financial services of a third-party platform.

“Although parents wanted to complain to the department officials, several staffers are engaged in Covid duties and are not in their offices,” said A B Suresh, a member of the Karnataka School Parents Forum. Further, on the issue of fee payments, he said that some parents were also asked to pay up for IT (online based education) fees for the coming academic year to obtain their ward’s transfer certificate. Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar told TNIE that the department is examining the Supreme Court order (about fee payment) and will act on accordingly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp