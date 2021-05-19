Third-party application for school fee payment raises hackles of parents

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several schools set to start for the next academic year, parents are faced with a hurdle. Not only have they been receiving text messages reminding them to pay fees for the coming year, they are also finding it difficult to leave the current school without paying the complete fees in some cases. On the other hand, they are also unable to take these complaints formally to the education department. Nanditha (name changed) a parent from a chain of CBSE schools in Whitefield, told TNIE that letters were written to the Block Education Officer and the Department of Public Instruction about the use of a third-party application for fees collection.

However, the department refused to step in due to a court order. She said parents had apprehensions because of an autodebit option, as refund in case of mistakes would be a hassle. Besides, parents are also worried about confidential information about them and their children being shared with the platform, and consider it a breach of data. They said it was non-consensual.

The app is also said to have collected card and bank details of the parents who were asked to pay Rs 1,000 additionally for the installments. They said the school was not giving an option of NEFT or IMPS payment, which they considered safer. Another parent said that the school refused to give an option of installments to those who did not avail the financial services of a third-party platform.

“Although parents wanted to complain to the department officials, several staffers are engaged in Covid duties and are not in their offices,” said A B Suresh, a member of the Karnataka School Parents Forum. Further, on the issue of fee payments, he said that some parents were also asked to pay up for IT (online based education) fees for the coming academic year to obtain their ward’s transfer certificate. Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar told TNIE that the department is examining the Supreme Court order (about fee payment) and will act on accordingly.