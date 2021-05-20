STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid and the black fungus

What you need to know about the mould, the disease it causes, who’s at risk and who’s not

Published: 20th May 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Athira Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As India grapples with the massive surge in Covid-19 cases, a rare yet dangerous fungal infection called ‘mucormycosis’ has also been on the rise, posing a great threat to those affected by the novel coronavirus and those who have recovered from it as well. Caused by ‘mucorale fungi’ present everywhere in the atmosphere, mucormycosis affects the sinus cavities which are air-filled spaces behind the nostrils.

In people having poor immunity, this fungus invades the nasal lining and starts a dangerous infection. It can spread to the eye or brain via blood vessels, blocking them and cutting off the blood supply to the affected area.

The tissues which lose their blood supply turn black and thus the name ‘black fungus’. Mucormycosis is not a new infection. In ordinary times it occurs in 100-150 per 10 lakh individuals. But because of Covid- 19, we have observed an uptick in the number of such cases. Severe Covid-19 infection increases the risk of mucormycosis.

Anyone with low immunity can fall victim to this infection but it’s mostly seen in diabetes patients with uncontrolled sugars, patients on cancer chemotherapy, patients who have received renal or bone marrow transplants who are on medication to suppress immunity, HIV+ people, and patients on high dose steroid medication.

Many Covid patients may require steroid medication when blood oxygen level drops below 90 per cent to treat persistent fever and to prevent lung damage. If steroids are given for a long time, it reduces immunity, increases blood sugars, and produces a state in the body which allows mucormycosis to occur. Covid-19 infection itself has been shown to cause reduced immunity and can wreak havoc in multiple organ systems. If steroids are given for a short duration under the care of a doctor this situation can be avoided.

Excessive and unregulated use of steroids for Covid patients with mild symptoms and prevalence of high blood sugar levels are the two main culprits behind the massive spread of Black Fungus.

Thus, steroids must be used judiciously by observing correct timing, correct dose, and correct duration. If you are not diabetic and prescribed a high dose of steroids, the risk of developing mucormycosis is almost nil. If you are a diabetic, please make sure your blood sugar is wellcontrolled.

Consult your diabetes specialist and take medication accordingly if you must use steroids for Covid treatment, as this will help in avoiding complications. Be vigilant and seek medical attention at the earliest. Do not self-medicate with steroids as they are given for severe Covid infections only. Using steroids in mild infections, in high doses, and for a long time will put people at risk of developing mucormycosis. (The author is consultant for ENT/ otorhinolaryngology, surgical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp