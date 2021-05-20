Covid and the black fungus

Dr Athira Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As India grapples with the massive surge in Covid-19 cases, a rare yet dangerous fungal infection called ‘mucormycosis’ has also been on the rise, posing a great threat to those affected by the novel coronavirus and those who have recovered from it as well. Caused by ‘mucorale fungi’ present everywhere in the atmosphere, mucormycosis affects the sinus cavities which are air-filled spaces behind the nostrils.

In people having poor immunity, this fungus invades the nasal lining and starts a dangerous infection. It can spread to the eye or brain via blood vessels, blocking them and cutting off the blood supply to the affected area.

The tissues which lose their blood supply turn black and thus the name ‘black fungus’. Mucormycosis is not a new infection. In ordinary times it occurs in 100-150 per 10 lakh individuals. But because of Covid- 19, we have observed an uptick in the number of such cases. Severe Covid-19 infection increases the risk of mucormycosis.

Anyone with low immunity can fall victim to this infection but it’s mostly seen in diabetes patients with uncontrolled sugars, patients on cancer chemotherapy, patients who have received renal or bone marrow transplants who are on medication to suppress immunity, HIV+ people, and patients on high dose steroid medication.

Many Covid patients may require steroid medication when blood oxygen level drops below 90 per cent to treat persistent fever and to prevent lung damage. If steroids are given for a long time, it reduces immunity, increases blood sugars, and produces a state in the body which allows mucormycosis to occur. Covid-19 infection itself has been shown to cause reduced immunity and can wreak havoc in multiple organ systems. If steroids are given for a short duration under the care of a doctor this situation can be avoided.

Excessive and unregulated use of steroids for Covid patients with mild symptoms and prevalence of high blood sugar levels are the two main culprits behind the massive spread of Black Fungus.

Thus, steroids must be used judiciously by observing correct timing, correct dose, and correct duration. If you are not diabetic and prescribed a high dose of steroids, the risk of developing mucormycosis is almost nil. If you are a diabetic, please make sure your blood sugar is wellcontrolled.

Consult your diabetes specialist and take medication accordingly if you must use steroids for Covid treatment, as this will help in avoiding complications. Be vigilant and seek medical attention at the earliest. Do not self-medicate with steroids as they are given for severe Covid infections only. Using steroids in mild infections, in high doses, and for a long time will put people at risk of developing mucormycosis. (The author is consultant for ENT/ otorhinolaryngology, surgical oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)