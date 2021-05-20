Do unto others...

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most people have been directly or at least indirectly affected by the second wave of Covid infections that are sweeping across the country. While many people have volunteered to directly help people in need, many others are quietly looking after people who are part of their lives. Sandalwood Actor Disha Madan is one of them. Eight weeks ago, Covid-19 became a scary reality for Disha, when her whole family got infected one by one. It included her son, who is nearly three now. While Disha and her husband recovered in home isolation along with their son, her parents and in-laws had to be hospitalised. “It was a difficult phase, especially to see your loved ones suffer.

I suppose it affects your recovery too,” says Disha. During that time, they got their domestic worker s tested as well. They luckily did nottest positive. Just as the whole family was recovering, and getting back on their feet, the government imposed a statewide lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. That’s when they decided to look after the people who worked in their apartment.

Last week, they distributed ration kits among the workers, including the watchman, laundry person and others, consisting of basics such as rice, pulses, cooking oil etc. Disha says that the idea came from the whole family, particularly her parents. “My mother wanted to do something about it.

So, we got in touch with a local grocery store,” says Disha. While many celebrities and influencers are helping in larger ways, she says that having a toddler at h o m e makes it both difficult and risky for her to do more.

The actor says while a lot is being done for frontline workers and people who are out of jobs now, her heart goes out to blue collar workers who are still going to work despite the severity of the Covid situation. “For them earning a salary, which will help them run their homes and support their families, is very important, which I totally understand.

This was my way to help them a little bit so that their food stock for a week or two is taken care of,” says Disha, adding that her domestic workers are still turning up for work by choice, with all pandemic precautions taken. “Sometimes it’s the work that keeps many of us going during a time of crisis,” she adds. Disha and her husband are working out ways to donate money to causes that ensure that the funds reach the needy.