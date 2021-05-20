Get a shot at safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Worried about finding a slot for vaccination? This app might sort out your concerns. VaccinateMe. in is a platform by HealthifyMe to find Covid-19 vaccination slots in real-time. It is now also available in 10 regional languages besides English, namely Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi and Malayalam.

In case a vaccination slot is not available, VaccinateMe.in also has an option where users can sign up for real-time SMS alerts as and when new slots open up. While the website was already available in English along with WhatsApp alerts, regional languages and SMS have now been added to ensure those without smartphones can also easily access the information.

In a statement, Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, said, “With the platform now available in 11 languages and slot open notifications being sent via SMS, we hope more people will use it to find vaccination slots as they become available. This service is and will remain free and we will continue to do our bit to serve the country.”