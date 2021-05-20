STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC seeks BBMP reply on crematorium at Mavallipura landfill

In support of their claims, the petitioners said the proposed plan will affect the activity of the Air Force Station at Yelahanka.

Work begins on cremation ground at Mavallipura

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court sought response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on an interlocutory application filed by an NGO, Environment Support Group, and others questioning the proposal to set up an open-air crematorium in the lands currently in use as landfills at Mavallipura, for those people who succumbed to Covid-19.

The BBMP proposed the setting up of a crematorium in the said place on April 28, 2021, as there was overcrowding at the existing facailities owing to a massive surge in Covid-related deaths. The petitioners have opposed the proposed crematorium in a landfill site on the ground that inflammable methane will be generated due to the burning, and it will also be disrespectful to the dead to use a landfill site for cremation.  

In support of their claims, the petitioners said the proposed plan will affect the activity of the Air Force Station at Yelahanka. Meanwhile, the BBMP counsel submitted that there is no crematorium at Mavallipura at present. Mentioning BBMP’s submission, a division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and M Nagaprasanna orally observed to let them (Indian Air Force) come before the court if they are affected. 

