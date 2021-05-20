Two held for cheating people in need of Covid medicines

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber, Economic & Narcotic (CEN) Crimes police of Central Division have arrested two persons, including a Nigerian, for allegedly cheating people by promising medicines needed for treating Covid-19.

The accused are Mohammed Ismail Khadri (43), a resident of Adityanagar near Chikkabettahalli in Vidyaranyapura, and Alade Abdullah Yousuf (26), a resident of Attur Layout in Yelahanka, who hails from Moniya in Nigeria. Police said two cases were registered in the Central CEN Crimes police station.

Raj Agarwal, who came across a WhatsApp promotion, had contacted the phone number provided and the person claimed that he was running a pharmacy and cheated her after she transferred Rs 36,588. In another case, Mujaheed Ahmed had lost Rs. 85,374 after he had ordered the medicine from HLL Lifecare Limited.