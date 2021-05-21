Two PHC doctors, staff held for issuing fake Covid reports in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four, including two doctors, have been arrested for issuing fake Covid-negative certificates and also selling Remdesivir injections in the black market. The arrested have been identified as Dr Shekhar B, Dr Prajwala, Sai Kishore, a swab collectors and Mohan Y, a staffer from a primary healthcare centre.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, Satish G, a constable attached to Halasuru Gate police station on Wednesday posed as a patient and approached Kishore to get a negative report. Kishore demanded Rs 500 and a copy of his Aadhaar card.

Later, Kishore asked Satish to meet him near Bannappa Park and was caught red-handed while handing over the certificate signed by Dr Shekar. Preliminary investigations reveal that Kishore worked as a swab collector at a PHC in Chamarajapete and was in collusion with Dr Shekhar, a medical officer at the PHC centre, who was issuing the certificates. During the investigation, police found from CCTV footage that Dr Shekhar was selling Remdesivir vials at Rs 25,000 each.

When he was grilled, Shekhar confessed that he was sourcing the injections from his colleague Dr Prajwala from the PHC, who used to steal them. All the four accused have been booked under the Disaster Management Act, Drugs Control Act, for cheating, and two separate cases have been registered against them. The police have recorded the statements of the accused and they have revealed some more names who are part of the gang.