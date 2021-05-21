BBMP chief takes stock of rain-readiness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Thursday took stock of flood-prone areas of the city, with the monsoon likely to hit the city in a fortnight. Gupta, along with Chief Engineer (storm water drain) Prahlad, head of engineering division Siddegowda and other BBMP officials visited areas which flood every monsoon. They inspected the Vrishabhavathi storm water drain, which overflows every year, causing water to enter the Gali Anjaneya temple and surrounding houses, and said measures will be taken to ensure that a similar situation doesn’t arise this year.

BBMP cleaned the storm water drain to ensure free flow of water. Gupta inspected the spot and the engineering section told the commissioner that there are two to three storm water drains which join the major drain, and result in clogging. However, after cleaning, water can flow easily. On noticing that houses are built illegally on adjoining walls of the drain, he instructed engineers to demolish the structures immediately.

Further, walls were built to ensure that water doesn’t gush out of the drain on to the roads. Inspecting Banashankari Ring Road, the engineers said that Bridge Road needs to be elevated to make sure the area doesn’t get flooded. Last year, with heavy rain in November, Dattatreya Layout areas were inundated after a wall collapsed. Now, RCC walls have been installed.

With some work pending, the commissioner has asked officials to expedite action on priority. Gupta then inspected the storm water drain near JC Road and said that buildings on both sides of the drain needed to be demolished immediately. He asked officials to take appropriate action.