STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cancer survivor beats Covid, asks people to get treated on time

Bindu D wonders if surviving cancer was a bigger challenge or Covid-19. Her family had tested positive on April 20.

Published: 21st May 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bindu D wonders if surviving cancer was a bigger challenge or Covid-19. Her family had tested positive on April 20. After beating the virus, they now tell everyone that timely and most importantly, right treatment was vital. Speaking to TNI E, she said that she thanks her stars and all those who helped her. “My father (80) started showing symptoms on April 17 and I developed a cough on April 19. My mother (76), father, son (23) and I decided to get tested.

We went to a lab in the afternoon but were told to come back in the evening due to the rush. My parents were getting tired so we decided to schedule a test at home. When the RT-PCR reports came on April 23 and 24, we found we were all positive. My father’s BU number first came at 12 am. We received calls from BBMP and many others, each of them asking the same questions again and again,” she said. On April 24, her father’s oxygen level started to drop.

“The doctor we consulted asked us to take paracetamol and take BBMP’s help. With great difficulty we found a bed. His CT scan showed he had pneumonia but due to his age and apprehensions, he refused to go to a hospital. We had no other option but to make arrangements to get an oxygen cylinder at home. To my surprise, people whom I did not know but my brother did, helped us,” the resident of Mathikere said. After tele-consultations with doctors and help from citizens, Bindu purchased a 40-litre and a 10-litre oxygen tank at Rs 40,000.

However, the family did not know how to use them. Thankfully, an ambulance driver and an attendant from a hospital came to their aid, helping them procure a regulator and fixing the cylinder. She recalls how many came forward to help while many did not.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer survivor COVID 19
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp