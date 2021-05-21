Fix Dodda Aaladamara Road, urge residents

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Numero us appeals by residents of Chikkanayakanahalli to various authorities on the non-motorable Dodda Aaladamara Road, off Sarjapura Road, has not fetched any results. With residential projects mushrooming in the area over the past three years, riding on the road has become a nightmare, made worse by rainfall.

In a letter written recently to Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Works Department, the residents have appealed for a new road with proper drainage system. “Residential projects like AHAD Excellencia, Manna Tropicale, Mahaveer Orchids, Astro Green, Assetz, Adarsh Sanctuary, etc have come up in the last three years.

There are many educational institutions like Notredame, DPS, Primus, Prakriya, Harvest, Amrita International, Vruksha Schools in the vicinity, and students need to use this road for daily commute,” it said.

The letter was also sent to Govind Karjol, Deputy Chief Minister & PWD Minister, MP DK Suresh, and Anekal MLA B Shivanna among others. Nitin Kumar, who is part of an informal group of residents of Choodasandra and Chikkanayakanahalli, told TNI E, “Residents need to use Dodda Aladamara Road to travel to Hosa Road or Sarjapur Road.

It is completely non-motorable and we have made many appeals for it to be set right.” Mithilesh Kumar, data scientist in an IT firm and resident of a prestigious apartment here says, “My car bumper got damaged many times due to the state of the road. It is very dangerous for two-wheelers and two-wheelers, particularly when it rains.” He also said that he once saw a lady fall into a ditch along the road, with her two-wheeler.