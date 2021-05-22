STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens slam BBMP for triaging centre in tent

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that Bommanahalli zone has been directed to look for a brick and mortar building structure for housing the triage centre.

Published: 22nd May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A make-shift tent, functioning as a Covid triaging and stabilisation centre, set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at HSR Layout has come under fire from citizens.They termed it unprofessional and unhygienic, and pointed to pedestal fans, beds, plastic chairs and an oxygen concentrator at the centre.

Manish S, a resident of the area, said, “There is no proper space for a needy patient and no one would want to rest there. We have seen nurses and paramedical staff resting on the beds in the afternoon. These are dormitory type of double beds and you can see used paper cups thrown on some of them.” Another resident said that anyone visiting the centre would be infected with dengue, malaria and other diseases as no attention has been paid to keep off rains with this being the pre-monsoon season. Some alleged that Rs 25 lakh has been spent to put up the centre.

A senior BBMP official, requesting anonymity, said, “The residents are being misguided politically. For triaging and observation, a larger space was needed, and it was set up here as the area was available. All arrangements have been made and it is waterproof. The ground where the triaging centre has been put up is attached to the Social Welfare Department hostel, which is a CCC. Those who need treatment are immediately shifted there. This space is only for triaging. Rs 25 lakh has not been utlised as claimed by the residents. Only rental of Rs 1-2 lakh has to be paid.”BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that Bommanahalli zone has been directed to look for a brick and mortar building structure for housing the triage centre.

BBMP asks citizens to help in covid fight
In wake of the plan to set up war rooms and traiging centres at the ward level, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta took to social media, asking citizens to join as volunteers at ward-level war rooms. Those keen can register at blcares.in/#/signup/blc. He said they were looking for doctors and trained people to help in tele-triaging centres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP COVID 19 bengaluru
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp