Citizens slam BBMP for triaging centre in tent

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A make-shift tent, functioning as a Covid triaging and stabilisation centre, set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at HSR Layout has come under fire from citizens.They termed it unprofessional and unhygienic, and pointed to pedestal fans, beds, plastic chairs and an oxygen concentrator at the centre.

Manish S, a resident of the area, said, “There is no proper space for a needy patient and no one would want to rest there. We have seen nurses and paramedical staff resting on the beds in the afternoon. These are dormitory type of double beds and you can see used paper cups thrown on some of them.” Another resident said that anyone visiting the centre would be infected with dengue, malaria and other diseases as no attention has been paid to keep off rains with this being the pre-monsoon season. Some alleged that Rs 25 lakh has been spent to put up the centre.

A senior BBMP official, requesting anonymity, said, “The residents are being misguided politically. For triaging and observation, a larger space was needed, and it was set up here as the area was available. All arrangements have been made and it is waterproof. The ground where the triaging centre has been put up is attached to the Social Welfare Department hostel, which is a CCC. Those who need treatment are immediately shifted there. This space is only for triaging. Rs 25 lakh has not been utlised as claimed by the residents. Only rental of Rs 1-2 lakh has to be paid.”BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that Bommanahalli zone has been directed to look for a brick and mortar building structure for housing the triage centre.

BBMP asks citizens to help in covid fight

In wake of the plan to set up war rooms and traiging centres at the ward level, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta took to social media, asking citizens to join as volunteers at ward-level war rooms. Those keen can register at blcares.in/#/signup/blc. He said they were looking for doctors and trained people to help in tele-triaging centres.