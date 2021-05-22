Farmers in distress, help them: Board tells govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Planning Board has recommended that the State Government procure vegetables and fruits from farmers in distress due to the lockdown and make arrangements to sell them in urban areas by supplying the same to Hopcoms, pushcart vendors and others.

Vice-chairman of the board B J Puttaswamy said due to the lockdown, farmers were unable to sell their produce while at the same time, people were paying double to buy fresh produce. “In order to solve the issue, the local panchayat development officer and other officials should fix a price for their produce and buy from them directly,” he said.