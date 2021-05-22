STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ice Ice, Baby!

This is the season of ice apples, nungu or tadgola. Here are some recipes for sweet and savoury dishes starring this fruit

Published: 22nd May 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: COOLING VANILLA NUNGU DESSERT

Ingredients

  • Nungu - 15 pods
  • Sugar - 3 tbsp
  • Milk - 1/2 litre
  • Vanilla essence - 1 capful

Method

  • Peel and wash the nungu pods. Slice them in half to drain the water inside before chopping them into small cubes.
  • Add sugar to the cubes and stir. Add the milk and vanilla essence and stir well till the sugar dissolves.
  • Refrigerate for two hours minimum and serve chilled.

- Nazneen and Zohara Jamal (@zojamal on Instagram)

PRAWNS - ICE APPLE IN COCONUT MASALA

Ingredients

  • Pananungu/ice apples
  • (cubes) - 3 pieces/1 cup
  • Cleaned and deveined
  • prawns - 500 gm
  • Coconut (grated) - 2 - 2.5 cups
  • Green chilli - 6-8
  • Shallots - 8
  • Ginger (finely chopped) - 1 inch
  • Garlic - 6 cloves
  • Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
  • Kudampuli/Malabar
  • Tamarind (soaked in water for 15 minutes) -

3 pieces 

  • Water - 1/2 cup
  • Coconut oil - 1 tbsp
  • Salt - as required
  • Curry leaves

Method

  • Remove the ice apple skin and cut it into small cubes.
  • In a bowl, mix grated coconut, slit green chillies, chopped ginger and garlic, crushed shallots, curry leaves, and turmeric powder.
  • Combine it and crush the mix using hand.
  • In a cooking/earthenware pan, add cleaned prawns and the coconut masala. Mix well.
  • Add turmeric powder (optional), half cup water, kudampuli pieces and combine well.
  • Keep the pan on low - medium flame and cover and cook for 10 mins. Add salt.
  • Once the water content is almost dry, add the ice apple cubes.
  • Stir it and cook for another 1-2 mins.
  • Drizzle coconut oil and sprinkle a handful of curry leaves.
  • Switch off the flame and let it rest for a few mins.
  • Serve the Prawns - ice apple in coconut masala (called Chemmeen
  • Pananungu Peera in Malayalam) with rice and curry.

- Soumya Gopi (@soumyagopi on Instagram

NUNGU PAYASAM

Ingredients

  • Nungu - 10-12
  • Full fat milk - 500 ml
  • Palm sugar - 120 gm
  • Cardamom - 2

Method

  • Chop half portions of the nungu to small cubes and crush the other half coarsely in a mixture.
  • Boil milk in a heavy-bottom pan and reduce for 8 to 10 minutes.
  • Add the chopped nungu and cook for one minute. Meanwhile add the coarse mixture too.
  • Add the palm sugar and crushed cardamom towards the end and switch off the flame.
  • Let it cool. Refrigerate before serving.

- Rati Dhananjayan, (@rati_ratatouille_ homecooking on Instagram

