Ice Ice, Baby!

BENGALURU: COOLING VANILLA NUNGU DESSERT
Ingredients
- Nungu - 15 pods
- Sugar - 3 tbsp
- Milk - 1/2 litre
- Vanilla essence - 1 capful
Method
- Peel and wash the nungu pods. Slice them in half to drain the water inside before chopping them into small cubes.
- Add sugar to the cubes and stir. Add the milk and vanilla essence and stir well till the sugar dissolves.
- Refrigerate for two hours minimum and serve chilled.
- Nazneen and Zohara Jamal (@zojamal on Instagram)
PRAWNS - ICE APPLE IN COCONUT MASALA
Ingredients
- Pananungu/ice apples
- (cubes) - 3 pieces/1 cup
- Cleaned and deveined
- prawns - 500 gm
- Coconut (grated) - 2 - 2.5 cups
- Green chilli - 6-8
- Shallots - 8
- Ginger (finely chopped) - 1 inch
- Garlic - 6 cloves
- Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
- Kudampuli/Malabar
- Tamarind (soaked in water for 15 minutes) -
3 pieces
- Water - 1/2 cup
- Coconut oil - 1 tbsp
- Salt - as required
- Curry leaves
Method
- Remove the ice apple skin and cut it into small cubes.
- In a bowl, mix grated coconut, slit green chillies, chopped ginger and garlic, crushed shallots, curry leaves, and turmeric powder.
- Combine it and crush the mix using hand.
- In a cooking/earthenware pan, add cleaned prawns and the coconut masala. Mix well.
- Add turmeric powder (optional), half cup water, kudampuli pieces and combine well.
- Keep the pan on low - medium flame and cover and cook for 10 mins. Add salt.
- Once the water content is almost dry, add the ice apple cubes.
- Stir it and cook for another 1-2 mins.
- Drizzle coconut oil and sprinkle a handful of curry leaves.
- Switch off the flame and let it rest for a few mins.
- Serve the Prawns - ice apple in coconut masala (called Chemmeen
- Pananungu Peera in Malayalam) with rice and curry.
- Soumya Gopi (@soumyagopi on Instagram
NUNGU PAYASAM
Ingredients
- Nungu - 10-12
- Full fat milk - 500 ml
- Palm sugar - 120 gm
- Cardamom - 2
Method
- Chop half portions of the nungu to small cubes and crush the other half coarsely in a mixture.
- Boil milk in a heavy-bottom pan and reduce for 8 to 10 minutes.
- Add the chopped nungu and cook for one minute. Meanwhile add the coarse mixture too.
- Add the palm sugar and crushed cardamom towards the end and switch off the flame.
- Let it cool. Refrigerate before serving.
- Rati Dhananjayan, (@rati_ratatouille_ homecooking on Instagram