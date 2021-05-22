On the Feet

Sanath Prasad By

BENGALURU: Art is the best form of respite from the devastating time we are living in, believes Bengaluru-based choreographer Madhu Nataraj. With this belief, she has organised Moving in the Moment, a dance session that blends dance with meditation and yoga, for non-dancers. Given that the second wave of Covid infections has been very tragic and stressful, Nataraj says that mental fatigue has set in. “People are suffering from a lot of health issues.

When the second wave began, there were many requests from people to conduct dance classes and pranayama workshops,” she says, adding that they began holding classes since Thursday. That’s how she came to conceptualise Moving in the Moment as a way to give people a message of hope and optimism through movement, meditation and mindfulness. The sessions are held thrice a week and those interested can sign up for a month at a time.

“The theme of moving in the moment runs as an undercurrent in the situation at hand and transform the fear, paranoia, and inertia into creative moments that strengthen our body, mind and spirit,” says Nataraj. But Nataraj also decided to take it a step further and donate a part of the fee towards Covid relief. She says the proceeds will go to social organisations and NGOs in Bengaluru which are assisting frontline workers such as pol ice personnel , health workers, officials, and others in need of assistance such as ragpickers.

“This is monetary support to those who are already engaged in welfare activities and in assisting frontline warriors in relief work. Many organisations are working at the grassroots level to distribute food, ration, and basic necessities to some of the front line workers and those in need. I am just helping them build a stable support system to keep the efforts going,” says Nataraj.

And she has been keeping the efforts going for the past year. Last year in May, June and July, she organised monetary support for artistes in the entertainment industry who were pushed into financial distress due to the restrictions on the industry that lasted much longer than the lockdown. She raised funds for over 150 folk artistes, and others in four months to help them sustain their livelihoods.

The choreographer was also instrumental in assisting children in urban slums and rural areas through her organisation STEM Dance Kampani. The virtual dance sessions provided an opportunity for children to engage the mind, body and spirit in art and expressions to deal with the stifling times. After contributing to Covid 19 relief activities for over a year now, the dancer says, “I feel I haven’t done enough and there is still a lot more to do”.