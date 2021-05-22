STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage, effluents flowing into Muthanallur lake caused fish deaths: Report

Tracing the sewage flow from Bommanahalli area, he said it entered Yerandahalli Lake, Kachanayakanalli, Chandapura and Muthanallur Lake.

About two tonnes of dead fish were found floating on the surface of Muthanallur Lake on May 10 | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fish deaths at Muthanallur Lake in South Bengaluru last week was caused by untreated sewage from industries upstream flowing into the lake with force due to heavy rain, as well as pesticides sprayed in fields entering into it, according to a preliminary report submitted to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The final report will be submitted early next week.

The lake in Anekal taluk is spread over 600 acres and about two tonnes of dead fish were found floating on May 10. Two separate teams from the State Fisheries Department as well as the KPSCB visited the spot and other lakes in the vicinity this week to ascertain the cause of deaths. 

C R Manjunath, Regional Officer, Sarjapur, KSPCB, who was part of the team which prepared the report, said, “None of the municipalities here have a sewage treatment plant and waste water just flows into the lakes. Due to the heavy rain a week ago, the sewage has gushed in, causing a reduction in dissolved oxygen levels, resulting in the death of thousands of fish.” The dissolved oxygen level should be above 4 mg per litre for fish to survive. 

“We took samples from two spots for tests. The dissolved oxygen level from the sample taken at the inlet was just 2.99 mg/lt while that at the outlet was 3.29 mg/litre, which caused the tragedy,” he explained. Major Santhosh Kumar, an activist, explained that there are two streams that flow into the Muthanallur Lake, carrying untreated waste from Bommanahalli and Jigani Industrial areas.

Tracing the sewage flow from Bommanahalli area, he said it entered Yerandahalli Lake, Kachanayakanalli, Chandapura and Muthanallur Lake. From Jigani, it entered Hennagara, Chandapura Lake and then entered Muthanallur. “I have written to the KSPCB insisting that it be mandatory for the CMCs and TMCs to install STPs as all the lakes are getting polluted,” he added. 

